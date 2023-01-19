 Oppo A7 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO A7

    OPPO A7

    OPPO A7 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A7 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A7 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    OPPO A7 Price in India

    OPPO A7 price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of OPPO A7 is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 4230 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4230 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • 168 grams
    • 8.1 mm
    • 75.4 mm
    • 155.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Glaze Blue, Glaring Gold
    Display
    • 19:9
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 88.4 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 271 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.22 %
    General
    • ColorOS
    • A7
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • No
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 27, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Head: 1.370 W/kg, Body: 0.186 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Adreno 506
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 49.6 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Oppo A7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A7 in India?

    Oppo A7 price in India at 10,690 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A7?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A7?

    What is the Oppo A7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A7 Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo A7