 Oppo A5 2020 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A5 2020

    OPPO A5 2020 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A5 2020 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A5 2020 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 167 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Oppo A5 2020 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    • 8 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • 02h 31m 39s
    • No
    Battery Charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 11 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • Adreno 610
    • 64 bit
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 270 ppi
    • 89 %
    • 82.47 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 89 %
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 82.47 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 480 nits
    Front Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (2.75 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    General
    • A5 2020
    • ColorOS
    • October 1, 2019 (Official)
    • OPPO
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 4G: Available (supports Indian bands),
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    General Information
    • Yes
    Main Camera
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Quad
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 12 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera (4.05 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 1.25µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.25, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (1.66 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera (1.77 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.75µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera (1.77 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.75µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 75.6 mm
    • 195 grams
    • Mirror Black, Dazzling White
    • LPDDR4X
    • 11 nm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 163.6 mm Compare Size
    • 9.1 mm
    Sensors
    • Yes
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Smart TV Features
    • 12+8+2+2 MP
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Oppo A5 2020 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A5 2020 in India?

    Oppo A5 2020 price in India at 11,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A5 2020?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A5 2020?

    What is the Oppo A5 2020 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A5 2020 Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo A5 2020