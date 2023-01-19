 Oppo A53 2020 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO A53 2020 128GB

    OPPO A53 2020 128GB

    OPPO A53 2020 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A53 2020 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A53 2020 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35072/heroimage/139844-v2-oppo-a53-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35072/images/Design/139844-v2-oppo-a53-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35072/images/Design/139844-v2-oppo-a53-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35072/images/Design/139844-v2-oppo-a53-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35072/images/Design/139844-v2-oppo-a53-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,490
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,490
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 17,999
    Buy Now

    OPPO A53 2020 128GB Price in India

    OPPO A53 2020 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,490. The lowest price of OPPO A53 2020 128GB is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.

    OPPO A53 2020 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,490. The lowest price of OPPO A53 2020 128GB is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A53 2020 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • 02h 29m 09s
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Electric Black, Fancy Blue, Fairy White
    • 163.9 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 186 grams
    • 75.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.87 %
    • 89.2 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 400 nits
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • OPPO
    • A53 2020 128GB
    • Yes
    • August 25, 2020 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.77 W/kg, Body: 0.97 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 32.0 s
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo A53 2020 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A53 2020 128Gb in India?

    Oppo A53 2020 128Gb price in India at 15,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A53 2020 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A53 2020 128Gb?

    What is the Oppo A53 2020 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A53 2020 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo A53 2020 128gb