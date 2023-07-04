 Oppo A57 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A57 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2900 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A57 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A57 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,990
32 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
16 MP
2900 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
OPPO A57 Price in India

OPPO A57 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of OPPO A57 is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

Oppo A57 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 2900 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • No
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
Design
  • Gold
  • 147 grams
  • 7.6 mm
  • 149.1 mm
  • 72.9 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 282 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 68.42 %
General
  • No
  • ColorOS
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • February 3, 2017 (Official)
  • OPPO
  • Yes
  • A57
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 800 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 3 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 505
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 22 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Oppo Videos

OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oppo A57 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A57 in India?

Oppo A57 price in India at 18,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A57?

How many colors are available in Oppo A57?

What is the Oppo A57 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A57 Waterproof?

