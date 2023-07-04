Oppo A57 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO A57 OPPO A57 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2900 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A57 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A57 now with free delivery.