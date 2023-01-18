Oppo A57 2022 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oppo A57
Oppo A57 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
₹13,999
₹16,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
OPPO A57 2022 price in India starts at Rs.16,990. The lowest price of OPPO A57 2022 is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.
OPPO A57 2022 price in India starts at Rs.16,990. The lowest price of OPPO A57 2022 is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.