 Oppo A57 2022 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A57 2022

    OPPO A57 2022

    OPPO A57 2022 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A57 2022 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A57 2022 now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    64 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    64 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    OPPO A57 2022 Price in India

    OPPO A57 2022 price in India starts at Rs.16,990. The lowest price of OPPO A57 2022 is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A57 2022 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4, IPX5
    • 163.7 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 187 grams
    • Glowing Black, Glowing Green
    Display
    • 600 nits
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 84.62 %
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • 89.8 %
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 60 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • June 21, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ColorOS
    • Android v12
    • OPPO A57 4G
    • OPPO
    • A57 2022
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Side
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Oppo A57 2022