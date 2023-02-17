 Oppo A78 5g Price in India (17, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A78 5G

    OPPO A78 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A78 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A78 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 17 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    128 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    Oppo A78 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 52 % in 30 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 75.1 mm
    • 188 grams
    • 163.8 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
    • Glowing Black, Glowing Purple
    Display
    • 84.46 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89.8 %
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 600 nits
    • 269 ppi
    General
    • Android v13
    • ColorOS
    • OPPO
    • OPPO A78 5G
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 16, 2023 (Official)
    • A78
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    Oppo A78 5g