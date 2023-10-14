Oppo A79 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO A79 5G OPPO A79 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹18,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO A79 5G Price in India The starting price for the OPPO A79 5G in India is Rs. 18,990. This is the OPPO A79 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OPPO A79 5G in India is Rs. 18,990. This is the OPPO A79 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. OPPO A79 5G (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Oppo A79 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 67W Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 8 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Brand OPPO

Launch Date December 27, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

RAM 8 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MT6833

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Storage Type UFS 2.2

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

