 Oppo A9 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A9

OPPO A9 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4020 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A9 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A9 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹15,490
128 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4020 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Key Specs
₹15,490
128 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
16 MP + 2 MP
4020 mAh
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

OPPO A9 Price in India

OPPO A9 price in India starts at Rs.15,490. The lowest price of OPPO A9 is Rs.17,429 on amazon.in.

OPPO A9 price in India starts at Rs.15,490. The lowest price of OPPO A9 is Rs.17,429 on amazon.in.

Oppo A9 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4020 mAh
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 4020 mAh
  • 01h 49m 20s
  • No
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • F2.0
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 190 grams
  • 8.3 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Marble Green, Fluorite Purple
  • 76.1 mm
  • 162 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 84.72 %
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 90.7 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 19.5:9
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 395 ppi
General
  • A9
  • OPPO
  • Yes
  • ColorOS
  • July 23, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio P70
  • 4 GB
  • 27.0 s
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
Oppo Videos

OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022

Oppo A9 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A9 in India?

Oppo A9 price in India at 15,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4020 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A9?

How many colors are available in Oppo A9?

What is the Oppo A9 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A9 Waterproof?

    Oppo A9