Oppo A9 2020 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO A9 2020 OPPO A9 2020 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A9 2020 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A9 2020 now with free delivery.