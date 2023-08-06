 Oppo A9 2020 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A9 2020

OPPO A9 2020 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A9 2020 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A9 2020 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹19,990
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
Oppo A9 2020 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • 02h 39m 43s
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • S5KGM1, CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.8
Design
  • 9.1 mm
  • 75.6 mm
  • Space Purple, Marine Green, Gradient White, Vanilla Mint
  • 163.6 mm
  • 195 grams
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 270 ppi
  • 480 nits
  • 82.47 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 89 %
  • 20:9
General
  • OPPO
  • ColorOS
  • No
  • A9 2020
  • September 16, 2019 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • 11 nm
  • 24.0 s
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • 8 GB
  • Adreno 610
Smart TV Features
  • 48 + 8 + 2 + 2
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 104 GB
Oppo A9 2020 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A9 2020 in India?

Oppo A9 2020 price in India at 15,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A9 2020?

How many colors are available in Oppo A9 2020?

What is the Oppo A9 2020 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A9 2020 Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo A9 2020