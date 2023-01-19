 Oppo F11 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F11 6GB RAM

    OPPO F11 6GB RAM

    OPPO F11 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4020 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F11 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F11 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    OPPO F11 6GB RAM Price in India

    OPPO F11 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of OPPO F11 6GB RAM is Rs.14,980 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F11 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4020 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 4020 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W
    • Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.58 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F1.79
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 162 mm
    • Fluorite Purple, Marbel Green
    • 8.3 mm
    • 76.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 188 grams
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 90.7 %
    • 396 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • TFT LTPS
    • 83.94 %
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • ColorOS
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 10, 2019 (Official)
    • F11 6GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.190 W/kg, Body: 0.600 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 105 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oppo F11 6gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F11 6Gb Ram in India?

    Oppo F11 6Gb Ram price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4020 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F11 6Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F11 6Gb Ram?

    How long does the Oppo F11 6Gb Ram last?

    What is the Oppo F11 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F11 6Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo F11 6gb Ram