Oppo F11 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oppo F11 Pro Summary

The Oppo F11 Pro is a complete package for its price that includes an appealing gradient design and a sturdy yet heavy build quality. It is 8.8mm thick and weighs around 190g. The smartphone comes in two colour variants: Aurora Green and Thunder Black. It runs ColorOS operating system and is powered by Android 9.



Price



The Oppo F11 Pro was priced at Rs 24,990 for the base model with 6+64GB configuration and the other variant with 6+128GB configuration was priced at Rs 25,990 at its release.



Storage



It comes with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage that can be upgraded up to 256 GB via a microSD card.



Display



The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Panoramic display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.9% and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a pixel density of 396 ppi and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v5.



Processor



A 20nm 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores powers the Oppo F11 Pro. A Mali-G72 MP3 GPU is included in the octa-core MediaTek system on chip.



Camera



The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a dual camera configuration on the back. It has a 48MP primary rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary depth sensor alongside, having f/2.4 aperture. The 16MP front camera sensor has an aperture of f/2.0. It comes with different camera features like 2x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus. Continuous Shooting and HDR mode are amongst the shooting modes available on the smartphone. Moreover, it can record a video in 1920×1080 resolution at 30 fps.



Battery



The Oppo F11 Pro is powered by a 4000mAh battery and supported with the company's own 20W VOOC 3.0 charger, which Oppo claims cuts charging time by 20%.



Top rivals



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M51, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Vivo V19 are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS/A-GPS are the connectivity options available on Oppo F11 Pro. Ambient light, proximity, compass, accelerometer, and fingerprint are some of the sensors available.



