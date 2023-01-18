 Oppo F11 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F11 Pro

    OPPO F11 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F11 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F11 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33427/heroimage/132707-v4-oppo-f11-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33427/images/Design/132707-v4-oppo-f11-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33427/images/Design/132707-v4-oppo-f11-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33427/images/Design/132707-v4-oppo-f11-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33427/images/Design/132707-v4-oppo-f11-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,990
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Oppo F11 Pro Summary

    The Oppo F11 Pro is a complete package for its price that includes an appealing gradient design and a sturdy yet heavy build quality. It is 8.8mm thick and weighs around 190g. The smartphone comes in two colour variants: Aurora Green and Thunder Black. It runs ColorOS operating system and is powered by Android 9.

    Price

    The Oppo F11 Pro was priced at Rs 24,990 for the base model with 6+64GB configuration and the other variant with 6+128GB configuration was priced at Rs 25,990 at its release.

    Storage

    It comes with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage that can be upgraded up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

    Display

    The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Panoramic display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.9% and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a pixel density of 396 ppi and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v5.

    Processor

    A 20nm 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores powers the Oppo F11 Pro. A Mali-G72 MP3 GPU is included in the octa-core MediaTek system on chip.

    Camera

    The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a dual camera configuration on the back. It has a 48MP primary rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary depth sensor alongside, having f/2.4 aperture. The 16MP front camera sensor has an aperture of f/2.0. It comes with different camera features like 2x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus. Continuous Shooting and HDR mode are amongst the shooting modes available on the smartphone. Moreover, it can record a video in 1920×1080 resolution at 30 fps.

    Battery

    The Oppo F11 Pro is powered by a 4000mAh battery and supported with the company's own 20W VOOC 3.0 charger, which Oppo claims cuts charging time by 20%.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M51, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Vivo V19 are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS/A-GPS are the connectivity options available on Oppo F11 Pro. Ambient light, proximity, compass, accelerometer, and fingerprint are some of the sensors available.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphone-f11-pro/specs/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/oppo-f11-pro-review-price-in-india-2007705?_gl=1*4j4870*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Oppo F11 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 26.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • 01h 09m 53s
    • Up to 26.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.41 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Pop-Up
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS
    • F1.79
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • Thunder Black, Aurora Green
    • 76.1 mm
    • 190 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 161.3 mm
    Display
    • 396 ppi
    • 19.5:9
    • 84.31 %
    • Yes
    • TFT LTPS
    • 90.9 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • F11 Pro
    • March 15, 2019 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.323 W/kg, Body: 0.922 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • LPDDR4X
    • 20.0 s
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 47.5 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Oppo F11 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F11 Pro in India?

    Oppo F11 Pro price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F11 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F11 Pro?

    How long does the Oppo F11 Pro last?

    What is the Oppo F11 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F11 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo F11 Pro