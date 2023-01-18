 Oppo F15 4gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO F15 4GB RAM

    OPPO F15 4GB RAM

    OPPO F15 4GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F15 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F15 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo F15 4gb Ram Summary

    The Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant was launched in 2020. It is the successor to the Oppo F11, and it comes with a new slimmer design, USB Type-C port, in-display fingerprint sensor, and four cameras at the back. The F15 is 7.9mm thick and weighs around 172g. It is available in three colour variants: Blazing Blue, Lightening Black and Unicorn White. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by ColorOS 6.1.2.

    Price

    The Oppo F15's 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,990.

    Storage

    The Oppo F15 comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card (up to 256GB).

    Display

    The Oppo F15 has a 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. A layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the display, which also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. F15 has a screen ratio of 90.7% and can display a maximum brightness of 430 nits.

    Processor

    The Oppo F15 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor and a Mali G72 MP3 GPU.

    Camera

    Oppo F15 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens and 119 degrees field-of-view (FoV). It also has a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, which make up the rear camera configuration. The Oppo F15 has a variety of camera modes, including photo, video, professional mode, panorama, portrait, night scene, time-lapse photography, and slow motion. The front and rear camera can both record a video in 1080P/720P resolution at 30fps.

    Battery

    The Oppo F15 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 rapid charging.

    Top rivals

    Huawei Nova 3i, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Realme X2 and LG V20 are amongst Oppo F15's top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port are amongst the connectivity choices available on Oppo F15. An accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and proximity are some of the sensors on the phone.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphone-f15/specs/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/oppo-f15-4gb-ram-128gb-storage-price-in-india-rs-16990-launch-specifications-2266798%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Oppo F15 4gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.54 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • F1.79
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 73.3 mm
    • 172 grams
    • Lightening Black, Unicorn White, Blazing Blue
    • 160.2 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.7 %
    • 411 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 430 nits
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 84.21 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 60 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • AMOLED
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 21, 2020 (Official)
    • OPPO
    • Yes
    • F15 4GB RAM
    • ColorOS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.20 W/kg, Body: 0.55 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • 23.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    Oppo F15 4gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F15 4Gb Ram in India?

    Oppo F15 4Gb Ram price in India at 14,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F15 4Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F15 4Gb Ram?

    What is the Oppo F15 4Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F15 4Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Oppo F15 4gb Ram