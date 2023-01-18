Oppo F15 4gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo F15 4gb Ram Summary

The Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant was launched in 2020. It is the successor to the Oppo F11, and it comes with a new slimmer design, USB Type-C port, in-display fingerprint sensor, and four cameras at the back. The F15 is 7.9mm thick and weighs around 172g. It is available in three colour variants: Blazing Blue, Lightening Black and Unicorn White. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by ColorOS 6.1.2.



Price



The Oppo F15's 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,990.



Storage



The Oppo F15 comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card (up to 256GB).



Display



The Oppo F15 has a 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. A layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the display, which also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. F15 has a screen ratio of 90.7% and can display a maximum brightness of 430 nits.



Processor



The Oppo F15 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor and a Mali G72 MP3 GPU.



Camera



Oppo F15 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens and 119 degrees field-of-view (FoV). It also has a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, which make up the rear camera configuration. The Oppo F15 has a variety of camera modes, including photo, video, professional mode, panorama, portrait, night scene, time-lapse photography, and slow motion. The front and rear camera can both record a video in 1080P/720P resolution at 30fps.



Battery



The Oppo F15 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 rapid charging.



Top rivals



Huawei Nova 3i, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Realme X2 and LG V20 are amongst Oppo F15's top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port are amongst the connectivity choices available on Oppo F15. An accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and proximity are some of the sensors on the phone.



