Oppo F23s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F23s OPPO F23s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO F23s Price in India The starting price for the OPPO F23s in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the OPPO F23s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OPPO F23s in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the OPPO F23s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. OPPO F23s (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Oppo F23s Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5100 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5100 mAh

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi General Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

Fabrication 11 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 610

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

