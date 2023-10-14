Oppo F23 Pro Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F23 Pro Plus OPPO F23 Pro Plus is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.43 inches (16.33 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO F23 Pro Plus Price in India The starting price for the OPPO F23 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the OPPO F23 Pro Plus base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Oppo F23 Pro Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Display 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Pixel Density 409 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v12

Custom UI ColorOS

Launch Date September 20, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Adreno 650 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

