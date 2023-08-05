 Oppo F3 Deepika Edition Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F3 Deepika Edition

OPPO F3 Deepika Edition is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F3 Deepika Edition from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F3 Deepika Edition now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹18,990
64 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
16 MP + 8 MP
3200 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
Oppo F3 Deepika Edition Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 16 MP + 8 MP
  • 3200 mAh
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 3200 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.0
  • Dual
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F2.2
Design
  • 153 grams
  • 7.3 mm
  • 75.2 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Rose Gold
  • 153.3 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 401 ppi
  • 72.17 %
General
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • August 21, 2017 (Official)
  • F3 Deepika Edition
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek MT6750T
  • Mali-T860 MP2
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Oppo Videos

OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022

Oppo F3 Deepika Edition FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F3 Deepika Edition in India?

Oppo F3 Deepika Edition price in India at 17,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F3 Deepika Edition?

How many colors are available in Oppo F3 Deepika Edition?

What is the Oppo F3 Deepika Edition Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F3 Deepika Edition Waterproof?

    Oppo F3 Deepika Edition