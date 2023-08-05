Oppo F3 Deepika Edition Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F3 Deepika Edition OPPO F3 Deepika Edition is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F3 Deepika Edition from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F3 Deepika Edition now with free delivery.