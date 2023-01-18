 Oppo F9 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F9

    OPPO F9 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F9 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F9 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    OPPO F9 Price in India

    OPPO F9 price in India starts at Rs.21,990. The lowest price of OPPO F9 is Rs.23,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo F9 Full Specifications

    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    • 3500 mAh
    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.56 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 8 mm
    • 169 grams
    • 74 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Mist Black, Stellar Purple
    • 156.7 mm
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 90.8 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 409 ppi
    • 83.84 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • ColorOS
    • F9
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 15, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio P60
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Oppo F9 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F9 in India?

    Oppo F9 price in India at 18,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F9?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F9?

    What is the Oppo F9 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F9 Waterproof?

    Oppo F9