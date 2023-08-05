 Oppo F9 Pro Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F9 Pro

OPPO F9 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F9 Pro now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹25,990
64 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP + 2 MP
25 MP
3500 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
6 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo F9 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
  • 25 MP
  • 3500 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • 3500 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • Wide Angle Selfie
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Exmor RS
  • 25 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.9µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.8
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Design
  • Back: Aluminium
  • 74 mm
  • Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple
  • 169 grams
  • 156.7 mm
  • 8 mm
Display
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 19.5:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 90.8 %
  • 409 ppi
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 83.84 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OPPO
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • August 31, 2018 (Official)
  • F9 Pro
  • Yes
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Head: 1.312 W/kg, Body: 0.829 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes, v4.2
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • MediaTek Helio P60
  • 6 GB
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 48.6 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo F9 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F9 Pro in India?

Oppo F9 Pro price in India at 18,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F9 Pro?

How many colors are available in Oppo F9 Pro?

What is the Oppo F9 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F9 Pro Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo F9 Pro