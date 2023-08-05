Oppo F9 Pro Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F9 Pro OPPO F9 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F9 Pro now with free delivery.