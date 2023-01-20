Oppo R17 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Oppo R17 Pro in India?
Oppo R17 Pro price in India at 45,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 20 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3700 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
