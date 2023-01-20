 Oppo R17 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO R17 Pro

    OPPO R17 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 45,900 in India with 12 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO R17 Pro from HT Tech. Buy OPPO R17 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹45,900
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    12 MP + 20 MP
    25 MP
    3700 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Oppo R17 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3700 mAh
    • 25 MP
    • 12 MP + 20 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Battery
    • 3700 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super VOOC
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exmor RS
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F1.5 - F2.4
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 74.6 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Emerald Green, Radiant Mist
    • 183 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 157.6 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 85.34 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 403 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 91.5 %
    General
    • ColorOS
    • Yes
    • R17 Pro
    • December 4, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Oppo RX17 Pro
    • OPPO
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 1.390 W/kg, Body: 0.535 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • Adreno 616
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 20 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • No
    Oppo R17 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo R17 Pro in India?

    Oppo R17 Pro price in India at 45,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 20 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo R17 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Oppo R17 Pro?

    What is the Oppo R17 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo R17 Pro Waterproof?

    Oppo R17 Pro