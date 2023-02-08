Oukitel Wp21 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Oukitel WP21 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 44,000 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 9800 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oukitel WP21 from HT Tech. Buy Oukitel WP21 now with free delivery.
Black
256 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
12 GB
Display
6.78 inches
Battery
9800 mAh
Rear Camera
64 MP + 2 MP + 20 MP
Oukitel WP21 Price in India
The starting price for the Oukitel WP21 in India is Rs. 44,000. This is the Oukitel WP21 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.