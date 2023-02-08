 Oukitel Wp21 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
OukitelWP21_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
Release date : 08 Feb 2023

Oukitel WP21

Oukitel WP21 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 44,000 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 9800 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oukitel WP21 from HT Tech. Buy Oukitel WP21 now with free delivery.
Black
256 GB
Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

9800 mAh

Rear Camera

64 MP + 2 MP + 20 MP

Oukitel WP21 Price in India

The starting price for the Oukitel WP21 in India is Rs. 44,000.  This is the Oukitel WP21 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Oukitel WP21

Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
Out of Stock

Oukitel Wp21 Full Specifications

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 2 MP + 20 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Battery

    9800 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 66W

  • Capacity

    9800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Standby time

    Up to 1150 Hours(2G)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Sensor

    IMX686, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    9000 x 7000 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    64 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera 20 MP f/2.0

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Height

    177.3 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68, IP69K

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    398 grams

  • Thickness

    14.8 mm

  • Width

    84.3 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    74.25 %

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Brand

    Oukitel

  • Launch Date

    February 8, 2023 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
