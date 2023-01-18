 Panasonic Eluga I2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga I2

    Panasonic Eluga I2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I2 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I2 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Panasonic Eluga I2 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga I2 price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga I2 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga I2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • 135 grams
    • 71.2 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • 144.2 mm
    Display
    • No
    • 66.97 %
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • August 28, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • Eluga I2
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Panasonic
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Fit Home UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Panasonic Eluga I2