Panasonic Eluga I2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga I2 Panasonic Eluga I2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I2 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I2 now with free delivery.