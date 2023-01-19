Panasonic Eluga I5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga I5 Panasonic Eluga I5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I5 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I5 now with free delivery.