 Panasonic Eluga I5 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga I5

    Panasonic Eluga I5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I5 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2500 mAh
    Panasonic Eluga I5 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga I5 price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga I5 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga I5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation
    Design
    • 7.5 mm
    • 145.5 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Black, Gold
    • 143 mm
    • 71 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.72 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Eluga I5
    • November 9, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Panasonic
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Panasonic Eluga I5