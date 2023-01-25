Panasonic Eluga I8 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga I8 Panasonic Eluga I8 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,890 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I8 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I8 now with free delivery.