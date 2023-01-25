Panasonic Eluga I8 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga I2 4G - 2GB Metallic Grey
Panasonic Eluga I2 4G - 2GB Metallic Grey
₹10,550
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,751. HT Tech has 104 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,751. HT Tech has 104 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.