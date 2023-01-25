 Panasonic Eluga I8 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga I8

    Panasonic Eluga I8 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,890 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I8 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34475/heroimage/136965-v1-panasonic-eluga-i8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34475/images/Design/136965-v1-panasonic-eluga-i8-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,890
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Panasonic Phones Prices in India

    Panasonic Eluga I8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Charcoal Black
    Display
    • 260 ppi
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • Panasonic
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • June 29, 2020 (Official)
    • Eluga I8
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 2 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Panasonic Eluga I8