 Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 price in India starts at Rs.7,499. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 152.4 mm
    • 72.1 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 8.3 mm
    • 141 grams
    Display
    • 18:9
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    • 76.31 %
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • Eluga Ray 530
    • October 10, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 price in India at 5,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Ray 530?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Ray 530?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530