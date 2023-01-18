 Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33688/heroimage/133735-v3-panasonic-eluga-ray-810-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33688/images/Design/133735-v3-panasonic-eluga-ray-810-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33688/images/Design/133735-v3-panasonic-eluga-ray-810-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    64 GB
    6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    64 GB
    6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 8,690 M.R.P. ₹14,990
    Buy Now

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is Rs.8,690 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is Rs.8,690 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 158 grams
    • Starry Black, Turquoise Blue
    • 8.6 mm
    • 154.7 mm
    • 74.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 83.68 %
    • 269 ppi
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    • 720 x 1500 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Eluga Ray 810
    • November 14, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 4 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Ray 810?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Ray 810?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810