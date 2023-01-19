 Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

    Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

    Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 195 grams
    • Dark Grey, Silver
    • 155 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 403 ppi
    • 82.14 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 19:9
    • 1080 x 2246 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Eluga X1 Pro
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • October 8, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio P60
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Up to 108 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro in India?

    Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro price in India at 12,450 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro