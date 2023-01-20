 Panasonic P99 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic P99

    Panasonic P99

    Panasonic P99 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,590 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P99 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P99 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31538/heroimage/panasonic-p99-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31538/images/Design/panasonic-p99-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31538/images/Design/panasonic-p99-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31538/images/Design/panasonic-p99-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31538/images/Design/panasonic-p99-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,590
    16 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,590
    16 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,190 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Buy Now

    Panasonic Phones Prices in India

    Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,751. HT Tech has 104 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,751. HT Tech has 104 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Panasonic P99 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.2
    • No
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Champagne Gold
    • 145 grams
    • 144.6 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 71.8 mm
    Display
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • 16:9
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.23 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • September 28, 2017 (Official)
    • Panasonic
    • P99
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic P99 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P99 in India?

    Panasonic P99 price in India at 3,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P99?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P99?

    What is the Panasonic P99 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P99 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic P99