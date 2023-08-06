 Poco C3 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
POCO C3

POCO C3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C3 from HT Tech. Buy POCO C3 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹7,499
32 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
3 GB
Poco C3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • 02h 45m 01s
  • No
  • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 586 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Arctic Blue, Lime Green, Matte Black
  • 77 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 9 mm
  • 164.9 mm
  • 194 grams
Display
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
  • 81.08 %
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • POCO
  • October 6, 2020 (Official)
  • No
  • MIUI
  • C3
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 0.506 W/kg, Body: 0.833 W/kg
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 3 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • LPDDR4X
  • 37.0 s
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 12 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 32 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
    Poco C3