Poco C50 3gb Ram Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO C50 3GB RAM POCO C50 3GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 7,299 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C50 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO C50 3GB RAM now with free delivery.