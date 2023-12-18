Poco C65 6gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

POCO C65 6GB RAM POCO C65 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,799 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C65 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO C65 6GB RAM now with free delivery.