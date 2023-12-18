 Poco C65 6gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 18 Dec 2023

POCO C65 6GB RAM

POCO C65 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,799 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C65 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO C65 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Pastel Blue Matte Black Pastel Green
128 GB
Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.74 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

POCO C65 6GB RAM Variants & Price

POCO C65 6GB RAM price starts at ₹6,999 and goes upto ₹7,499.POCO C65 6GB RAM is available in 6 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹6,999 36% OFF
Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹6,999 36% OFF
Black
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹6,999 36% OFF
Green
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,499 37% OFF
Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹7,499 37% OFF
Black
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
₹7,499 37% OFF
Green
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
Poco C65 6gb Ram Latest Update

Poco C65 6gb Ram Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Display

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G85

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Removable

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 600 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Thickness

    8.09 mm

  • Width

    78 mm

  • Colours

    Pastel Blue, Matte Black, Pastel Green

  • Height

    168 mm

  • Weight

    192 grams

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    720x1650 px (HD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Brightness

    450 nits

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    82.45 %

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    POCO

  • Launch Date

    December 18, 2023 (Official)

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Film Camera

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(28 mm focal length, 1.28µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus Voice Shutter

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    No

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.809 W/kg, Body: 0.856 W/kg

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G85

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Web Stories

Last updated date: 09 June 2024
