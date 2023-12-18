Poco C65 6gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

POCO C65 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,799 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C65 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO C65 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Pastel Blue
Matte Black
Pastel Green
128 GB
Key Specs
RAM
6 GB
Display
6.74 inches
Battery
5000 mAh
Rear Camera
50 MP + 2 MP
POCO C65 6GB RAM Variants & Price
POCO C65 6GB RAM price starts at ₹6,999 and goes upto ₹7,499.POCO C65 6GB RAM is available in 6 options.