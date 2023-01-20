 Poco M2 128gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M2 128GB

    POCO M2 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M2 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO M2 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,499
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Poco M2 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Pitch Black, Slate Blue, Brick Red
    • 9.1 mm
    • 77 mm
    • 163.3 mm
    • 198 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • 60 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • 83.06 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 400 nits
    • 395 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • September 15, 2020 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • M2 128GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.854 W/kg, Body: 0.417 W/kg
    • No
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    Smart TV Features
    • 13+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 110 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Poco M2 128gb