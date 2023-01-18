 Poco M2 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M2 Pro

    POCO M2 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy POCO M2 Pro now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34854/heroimage/138377-v4-xiaomi-poco-m2-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34854/images/Design/138377-v4-xiaomi-poco-m2-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34854/images/Design/138377-v4-xiaomi-poco-m2-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34854/images/Design/138377-v4-xiaomi-poco-m2-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34854/images/Design/138377-v4-xiaomi-poco-m2-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Poco M2 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Up to 576 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 576 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Single
    • F2.5
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.5, Primary Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.79
    Design
    • 76.6 mm
    • 209 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 165.7 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • Two Shades of Black, Out of the Blue, Green and Greener
    Display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 84.62 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 60 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 480 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    General
    • July 14, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • M2 Pro
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.914 W/kg, Body: 0.669 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • Adreno 618
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 21.0 s
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 44 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Poco M2 Pro FAQs

    Poco M2 Pro