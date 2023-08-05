 Realme 1 128gb Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 1 128GB

Realme 1 128GB

Realme 1 128GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3410 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 1 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 1 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
Realme1128GB_Display_6.0inches(15.24cm)
Realme1128GB_FrontCamera_8MP
Realme1128GB_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32555/heroimage/127459-v2-realme-1-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme1128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32555/heroimage/127459-v2-realme-1-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme1128GB_4
Realme1128GB_Display_6.0inches(15.24cm)
Realme1128GB_FrontCamera_8MP"
Realme1128GB_Ram_6GB"
Realme1128GB_3"
Realme1128GB_4"
Key Specs
₹13,990
128 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
8 MP
3410 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹13,990
128 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
13 MP
3410 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme Phones Prices in India

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 246 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 246 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme 1 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 3410 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 380 Hours(2G)
  • 3410 mAh
  • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • F2.2
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • Diamond Black, Solar Red
  • 75.2 mm
  • 156.5 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • 155 grams
Display
  • 18:9
  • 78.94 %
  • 402 ppi
  • 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • Yes
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • realme
  • Oppo RealMe 1
  • No
  • 1 128GB
  • May 25, 2018 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • ColorOS
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio P60
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-G72 MP3
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Videos

View all
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme 1 128gb