 Realme 10 Price in India (14, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 10

    Realme 10

    Realme 10 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 10 from HT Tech. Buy Realme 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 14 February 2023
    Realme 10 Price in India

    Realme 10 price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 10 is Rs.13,250 on amazon.in.

    Realme 10 price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 10 is Rs.13,250 on amazon.in.

    Realme 10 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 688 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 28 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 688 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • F2.45
    • ISO-CELL
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 159.9 mm
    • Clash White, Rush Black
    • Back: Plastic
    • 178 grams
    • 73.3 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 411 ppi
    • 90.8 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 90 Hz
    • 430 nits
    • 84.37 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Realme UI
    • 10
    • January 15, 2023 (Expected)
    • Yes
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.138 W/kg, Body: 1.112 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G99
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    Realme 10