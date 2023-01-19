 Realme 2 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 2 64GB

    Realme 2 64GB

    Realme 2 64GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 2 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 2 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32931/heroimage/129443-v1-realme-2-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32931/images/Design/129443-v1-realme-2-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32931/images/Design/129443-v1-realme-2-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32931/images/Design/129443-v1-realme-2-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32931/images/Design/129443-v1-realme-2-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    64 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    64 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4230 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,990 M.R.P. ₹11,990
    Buy Now

    Realme 2 64GB Price in India

    Realme 2 64GB price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Realme 2 64GB is Rs.10,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme 2 64GB price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Realme 2 64GB is Rs.10,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme 2 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4230 mAh
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 44 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 4230 mAh
    • Up to 44 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 168 grams
    • Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, Diamond Red
    • 75.6 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.2 mm
    • 156.2 mm
    Display
    • 271 ppi
    • 19:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes with notch
    • 80.85 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 88.8 %
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • ColorOS
    • 2 64GB
    • September 4, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • realme
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    • 14 nm
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Oppo Browser
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 49.3 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme 2 64gb