 Realme 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 2

    Realme 2

    Realme 2 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 2 from HT Tech. Buy Realme 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,990
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Realme 2 Summary

    Oppo introduced its sub-brand, Realme in 2018 to compete in the affordable smartphone segment. Realme has since been split off into its own company, with Realme 2 as its first independent offering. The phone weighs roughly 168g and its dimensions are 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2mm. Diamond Black, Diamond Red, and Diamond Blue are the three colours available.

    Price

    At its launch, the 3GB RAM version was priced at Rs 8,990, while the 4GB RAM version was priced at Rs 10,990.

    Storage

    It comes in two different configurations: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A microSD card with a capacity of up to 256GB can be used to extend storage.

    Display

    The Realme 2 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with an 88.8% screen-to-body ratio. It has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and a 19:9 aspect ratio with ppi density of 271. It can display 16.7 million different colours on the screen. Its Night Shield setting provides a warmer colour temperature to assist prevent harmful blue light output.

    Processor

    The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz 14 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon (SDM) 450 processor with Adreno506 GPU and runs on ColorOS 5.1 operating system, which is based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo.

    Camera

    The Realme 2 comes with a dual-camera system that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone sports an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera on the front with an f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree field of vision. At the back, there is a single LED flash.

    Battery

    The Realme 2 comes with a 4,230mAh battery and a software function called AI Power Master. The phone comes with an Oppo-branded standard 10W charger that takes about 3 hours to completely charge.

    Top rivals

    Oppo A5, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Honor 7A, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus are amongst its rival phones in this price segment.

    Other features

    Realme Game Space is included in the phone. Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and passcode are all safe login methods available in the phone. Light sensor, G-sensor, acceleration sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and proximity sensor are amongst the various sensors available.

    Realme 2 Price in India

    Realme 2 price in India starts at Rs.8,990. The lowest price of Realme 2 is Rs.8,480 on amazon.in.

    Realme 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 4230 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 4230 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 44 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 44 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 156.2 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, Diamond Red
    • Back: Plastic
    • 168 grams
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • 80.85 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 88.8 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 271 ppi
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 19:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    General
    • September 4, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • ColorOS
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 2
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • Adreno 506
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Oppo Browser
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 23.2 GB
    • 32 GB
    Realme 2