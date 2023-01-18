Realme 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 2 Summary

Oppo introduced its sub-brand, Realme in 2018 to compete in the affordable smartphone segment. Realme has since been split off into its own company, with Realme 2 as its first independent offering. The phone weighs roughly 168g and its dimensions are 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2mm. Diamond Black, Diamond Red, and Diamond Blue are the three colours available.



Price



At its launch, the 3GB RAM version was priced at Rs 8,990, while the 4GB RAM version was priced at Rs 10,990.



Storage



It comes in two different configurations: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A microSD card with a capacity of up to 256GB can be used to extend storage.



Display



The Realme 2 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with an 88.8% screen-to-body ratio. It has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and a 19:9 aspect ratio with ppi density of 271. It can display 16.7 million different colours on the screen. Its Night Shield setting provides a warmer colour temperature to assist prevent harmful blue light output.



Processor



The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz 14 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon (SDM) 450 processor with Adreno506 GPU and runs on ColorOS 5.1 operating system, which is based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo.



Camera



The Realme 2 comes with a dual-camera system that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone sports an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera on the front with an f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree field of vision. At the back, there is a single LED flash.



Battery



The Realme 2 comes with a 4,230mAh battery and a software function called AI Power Master. The phone comes with an Oppo-branded standard 10W charger that takes about 3 hours to completely charge.



Top rivals



Oppo A5, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Honor 7A, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus are amongst its rival phones in this price segment.



Other features



Realme Game Space is included in the phone. Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and passcode are all safe login methods available in the phone. Light sensor, G-sensor, acceleration sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and proximity sensor are amongst the various sensors available.



