 Realme 3i 64gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 3i 64GB

Realme 3i 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P60 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 3i 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 3i 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹10,499
64 GB
6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
MediaTek Helio P60
13 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
4230 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Realme 3i 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Realme 3i 64GB in India is Rs. 10,499.  This is the Realme 3i 64GB base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme 3i 64GB in India is Rs. 10,499.  This is the Realme 3i 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red.

Realme 3i 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, Diamond Red
amazon
Out of Stock

Realme 3i 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio P60
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • 4230 mAh
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 4230 mAh
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • CMOS
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 175 grams
  • 75.6 mm
  • 8.3 mm
  • 156.1 mm
  • Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, Diamond Red
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
  • 270 ppi
  • 88.3 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 81.42 %
  • 19:9
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Realme UI
  • realme
  • July 23, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek Helio P60
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 48 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
    Realme 3i 64gb