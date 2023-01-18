Realme 5s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme 5s Summary

The Realme 5s was launched in 2020. It is a camera powerhouse that comes with a 48MP Quad Camera set-up, massive battery, powerful processor and crystal design. The smartphone weighs 198g and measures 9.3mm in thickness. It comes in 3 color variants: Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. The smartphone runs the ColorOS 6 operating system and is powered by Android 9.



Price



The Realme 5s comes in two RAM and storage configurations, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB and was available for a price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively at its release.



Storage



There are two internal storage options for the Realme 5s: 64GB and 128GB. MicroSD card can be used to enhance the storage capacity up to 256GB.



Display



The front of the Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a small water drop notch and has an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone's display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 plus and has curved edges. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, with 269 ppi pixel density.



Processor



The Realme 5s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. This SoC has the same Kryo 260 cores as the Snapdragon 660 and is based on an 11 nm fabrication process, making it more power efficient. To improve gaming performance, the inbuilt GPU has been upgraded to the Adreno 610.



Camera



The Realme 5s has four cameras on the back. The 48 MP primary camera has an f/1.8 aperture and it also includes an 8 MP wide angle lens with a 119-degree field of view. A 2 MP Portrait camera, and a 2 MP macro camera also feature in the quad-camera setup. A 13 MP front-facing camera is available for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture.



Battery



A 5000mAh battery powers the Realme 5s and it comes with a USB Type-C charging support.



Top rivals



Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 50A and Vivo Y12 are amongst Realme 5s' rival phones in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the Realme 5s' connectivity options. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the phone's sensors.



