 Realme 5s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 5s

    Realme 5s

    Realme 5s is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 5s from HT Tech. Buy Realme 5s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Realme 5s Summary

    The Realme 5s was launched in 2020. It is a camera powerhouse that comes with a 48MP Quad Camera set-up, massive battery, powerful processor and crystal design. The smartphone weighs 198g and measures 9.3mm in thickness. It comes in 3 color variants: Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. The smartphone runs the ColorOS 6 operating system and is powered by Android 9.

    Price

    The Realme 5s comes in two RAM and storage configurations, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB and was available for a price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively at its release.

    Storage

    There are two internal storage options for the Realme 5s: 64GB and 128GB. MicroSD card can be used to enhance the storage capacity up to 256GB.

    Display

    The front of the Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a small water drop notch and has an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone's display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 plus and has curved edges. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, with 269 ppi pixel density.

    Processor

    The Realme 5s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. This SoC has the same Kryo 260 cores as the Snapdragon 660 and is based on an 11 nm fabrication process, making it more power efficient. To improve gaming performance, the inbuilt GPU has been upgraded to the Adreno 610.

    Camera

    The Realme 5s has four cameras on the back. The 48 MP primary camera has an f/1.8 aperture and it also includes an 8 MP wide angle lens with a 119-degree field of view. A 2 MP Portrait camera, and a 2 MP macro camera also feature in the quad-camera setup. A 13 MP front-facing camera is available for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture.

    Battery

    A 5000mAh battery powers the Realme 5s and it comes with a USB Type-C charging support.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 50A and Vivo Y12 are amongst Realme 5s' rival phones in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the Realme 5s' connectivity options. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the phone's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-5s/specs https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-5s-review-price-specifications-2139997?_gl=1*19e7npi*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Realme 5s Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 02h 41m 05s
    • Up to 718 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 718 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 48.9 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 48.9 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • ISO-CELL
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 164.4 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, Crystal Red
    • 198 grams
    • 9.3 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 82.07 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • 5s
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • No
    • ColorOS
    • November 29, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    • 11 nm
    • 25.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Realme 5s