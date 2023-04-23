Realme 7i Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme 7i Summary

The Realme 7i was released in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with the new Realme UI running on top of Android 10. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick and weighs around 188g. It comes in two colour variants: Fusion Green and Fusion Blue.



Price



The Realme 7i is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4+64GB configuration. The other variant with 4+128GB configuration is available for Rs 12,999.



Storage



The Realme 7i comes in two different configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 64GB and 128 GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme 7i is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inch in size and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The smartphone's display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



The Realme 7i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This is an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2GHz and the other four cores clocked at 1.8GHz, developed on an 11nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 610 graphic card.



Camera



The Realme 7i smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 64-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with an f/2.4 aperture. LED flash, HDR, and panorama are amongst the other features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme 7i has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera on the front with an f/2.1 aperture for selfies.



Battery



The Realme 7i has a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 18W fast charger.



Top rivals



Redmi 10 Prime, Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



The Realme 7i features 4G LTE, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and speakers, amongst other features. It has a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as an accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.



