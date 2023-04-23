 Realme 7i Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Realme 7i is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,995 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 7i from HT Tech. Buy Realme 7i now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Realme 7i Summary

The Realme 7i was released in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with the new Realme UI running on top of Android 10. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick and weighs around 188g. It comes in two colour variants: Fusion Green and Fusion Blue.

Price

The Realme 7i is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4+64GB configuration. The other variant with 4+128GB configuration is available for Rs 12,999.

Storage

The Realme 7i comes in two different configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 64GB and 128 GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

Display

The Realme 7i is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inch in size and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The smartphone's display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Processor

The Realme 7i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This is an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2GHz and the other four cores clocked at 1.8GHz, developed on an 11nm technology. It comes with an inbuilt Adreno 610 graphic card.

Camera

The Realme 7i smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 64-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both with an f/2.4 aperture. LED flash, HDR, and panorama are amongst the other features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme 7i has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera on the front with an f/2.1 aperture for selfies.

Battery

The Realme 7i has a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 18W fast charger.

Top rivals

Redmi 10 Prime, Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

Other features

The Realme 7i features 4G LTE, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and speakers, amongst other features. It has a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as an accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Reference-

https://www.realme.com/in/realme-7i/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-7i-price-in-india-96920%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

Realme 7i Price in India

Realme 7i price in India starts at Rs.9,995. The lowest price of Realme 7i is Rs.8,900 on amazon.in.

Realme 7i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
  • Li-ion
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • 02h 14m 17s
  • Yes
Camera
  • F1.8
  • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.1
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 188 grams
  • 164.1 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • Fusion Green, Fusion Blue
  • 8.5 mm
  • 75.5 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 82.33 %
  • 480 nits
  • 270 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 %
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • realme
  • 7i
  • Realme UI
  • October 7, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Head: 1.098 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 38.0 s
  • 11 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Adreno 610
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Smart TV Features
  • 64+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
