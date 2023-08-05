 Realme 8 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 8 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 8 5G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Realme 8 5G Price in India

Realme 8 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 8 5G is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

Realme 8 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 8 5G is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.


Realme 8 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
  • Up to 655 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.8
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • S5KGM1, ISOCELL Plus
  • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.6 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • F2.1
  • Single
Design
  • 74.8 mm
  • 162.5 mm
  • 185 grams
  • Supersonic Blue, Supersonic Black
  • 8.5 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 83.92 %
  • 600 nits
  • 90.5 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 405 ppi
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • April 28, 2021 (Official)
  • 8 5G
  • realme
  • Android v11
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 1.190 W/kg, Body: 1.173 W/kg
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 2MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Up to 107 GB
    Realme 8 5g