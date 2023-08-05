 Realme C1 2019 3gb Ram Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme C1 2019 3GB RAM

Realme C1 2019 3GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C1 2019 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C1 2019 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹8,499
32 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
4230 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme C1 2019 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 4230 mAh
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 4230 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.2
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Deep Black, Ocean Blue
  • 75.6 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 168 grams
  • 156.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 271 ppi
  • 88.8 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 80.85 %
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • Yes with notch
  • IPS LCD
  • 19:9
General
  • February 5, 2019 (Official)
  • realme
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • No
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • C1 2019 3GB RAM
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.305 W/kg, Body: 0.720 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • 14 nm
  • Adreno 506
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR3
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Up to 21.2 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

    Realme C1 2019 3gb Ram