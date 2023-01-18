 Realme C11 2021 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C11 2021

    Realme C11 2021 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C11 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C11 2021 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme C11 2021 Price in India

    Realme C11 2021 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme C11 2021 is Rs.9,449 on amazon.in.

    Realme C11 2021 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 190 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Cool Grey, Cool Blue
    • 76.4 mm
    • 165.2 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 89.5 %
    • 400 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 80.82 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • C11 2021
    • June 22, 2021 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • 28 nm
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme C11 2021