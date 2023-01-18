 Realme C2 2gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C2 2GB RAM

    Realme C2 2GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C2 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C2 2GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Realme C2 2GB RAM Price in India

    Realme C2 2GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Realme C2 2GB RAM is Rs.6,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme C2 2gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • 02h 22m 10s
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.63 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Diamond Blue, Diamond Black
    • 8.4 mm
    • 73.8 mm
    • 154.4 mm
    • 166 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 19.5:9
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 89.35 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    • 79.99 %
    General
    • realme
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • ColorOS
    • No
    • May 9, 2019 (Official)
    • C2 2GB RAM
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • LPDDR3
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 31.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme C2 2gb Ram