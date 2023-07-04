 Realme C2 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme C2

Realme C2 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C2 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C2 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹5,999
16 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
Realme C2 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 02h 22m 10s
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • CMOS
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.63 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • F2.0
Design
  • 154.4 mm
  • Diamond Blue, Diamond Black
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 166 grams
  • 8.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 73.8 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1560 pixels
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 79.99 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 19.5:9
  • 282 ppi
  • 89.35 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • realme
  • C2
  • May 15, 2019 (Official)
  • No
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 31.0 s
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • LPDDR3
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
    Realme C2