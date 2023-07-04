Realme C2 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C2 Realme C2 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C2 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C2 now with free delivery.