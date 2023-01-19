 Realme C21 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C21

    Realme C21 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C21 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C21 now with free delivery.
    Realme C21 Price in India

    Realme C21 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Realme C21 is Rs.7,899 on amazon.in.

    Realme C21 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Fixed Focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 190 grams
    • 165.2 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 76.4 mm
    • Cross Blue, Cross Black
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 270 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • 80.82 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 400 nits
    • 89.5 %
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • C21
    • April 14, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • LPDDR4X
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
