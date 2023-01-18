 Realme C25s 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C25s 128GB

    Realme C25s 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C25s 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C25s 128GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Realme C25s 128GB Price in India

    Realme C25s 128GB price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Realme C25s 128GB is Rs.11,680 on amazon.in.

    Realme C25s 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • No
    • Yes
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.9" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.8
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 9.6 mm
    • 75.9 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    • Watery Blue, Watery Grey
    • 209 grams
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 570 nits
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 60 Hz
    • 270 ppi
    • 88.7 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.7 %
    General
    • Android v11
    • June 9, 2021 (Official)
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • C25s 128GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.921 W/kg, Body: 0.696 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Realme C25s 128gb