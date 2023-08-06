 Realme C30 3gb Ram Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme C30 3GB RAM

Realme C30 3GB RAM

Realme C30 3GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C30 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C30 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
RealmeC303GBRAM_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
RealmeC303GBRAM_FrontCamera_5MP
RealmeC303GBRAM_Ram_3GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37864/heroimage/151362-v1-realme-c30-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeC303GBRAM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37864/heroimage/151362-v1-realme-c30-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeC303GBRAM_4
RealmeC303GBRAM_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
RealmeC303GBRAM_FrontCamera_5MP"
RealmeC303GBRAM_Ram_3GB"
RealmeC303GBRAM_3"
RealmeC303GBRAM_4"
Key Specs
₹8,299
32 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
8 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
3 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹8,299
32 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
8 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 7,979 M.R.P. ₹9,299
Buy Now

Realme Phones Prices in India

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 246 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 246 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Realme C30 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • 02h 47m 53s
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps 720x480 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • F2.0
Design
  • 182 grams
  • 164.1 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • 75.6 mm
  • Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, Denim Black
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 88.7 %
  • 82.22 %
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 270 ppi
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • Realme UI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • realme
  • No
  • C30 3GB RAM
  • Android v11
  • June 27, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 1.020 W/kg, Body: 0.682 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Unisoc T612
  • 12 nm
  • 21.0 s
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MP1
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Videos

View all
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme C30 3gb Ram