 Realme C31 64gb Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C31 64GB

    Realme C31 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C31 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C31 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    amazon
    ₹ 9,885 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 236 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme C31 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 02h 31m 14s
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.2
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • 76.1 mm
    • Dark Green, Light Silver
    • 197 grams
    • 164.7 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 81.38 %
    • 88.7 %
    • 400 nits
    • 20:9
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • C31 64GB
    • April 6, 2022 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 22.0 s
    • Unisoc T612
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    Realme C31 64gb