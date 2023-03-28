 Realme C33 64gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme C33 64GB

Realme C33 64GB

Realme C33 64GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C33 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C33 64GB now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
4
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38142/heroimage/152522-v3-realme-c33-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38142/images/Design/152522-v3-realme-c33-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38142/images/Design/152522-v3-realme-c33-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38142/images/Design/152522-v3-realme-c33-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38142/images/Design/152522-v3-realme-c33-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹9,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 0.3 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹9,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
50 MP + 0.3 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 10,070 M.R.P. ₹12,999
Buy Now

Realme Phones Prices in India

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 226 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 226 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Realme C33 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 50 MP + 0.3 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • 02h 46m 13s
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • F2.2
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 187 grams
  • 164.2 mm
  • Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
  • 8.3 mm
  • 75.7 mm
Display
  • 270 ppi
  • 88.7 %
  • 400 nits
  • 20:9
  • 60 Hz
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 82.06 %
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v12
  • C33 64GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • realme
  • September 12, 2022 (Official)
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • LPDDR4X
  • Unisoc T612
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-G57 MP1
  • 25.0 s
  • Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme C33 64gb