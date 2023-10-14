Realme C41 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C41 Realme C41 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P22 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹9,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P22 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme C41 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio P22

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C No

Removable No Camera Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 255 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Launch Date September 4, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

RAM 4 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio P22

Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

CPU Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

