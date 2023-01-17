 Realme Gt Master Edition 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G 8GB RAM

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT Master Edition 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT Master Edition 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹27,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme GT Master Edition 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    Realme GT Master Edition 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of Realme GT Master Edition 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.23,900 on amazon.in.

    Realme Gt Master Edition 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 4300 mAh
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 33 minutes
    • 4300 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.5
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    Design
    • 73.5 mm
    • Luna White, Cosmos Black, Voyager Grey
    • 8 mm
    • 159.2 mm
    • 174 grams
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Super AMOLED
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 409 ppi
    • 85.31 %
    • 1000 nits
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 91.7 %
    • 20:9
    General
    • GT Master Edition 5G 8GB RAM
    • August 26, 2021 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • realme
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Head: 1.057 W/kg, Body: 1.181 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 642L
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 20.0 s
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Realme Gt Master Edition 5g 8gb Ram